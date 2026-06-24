Experts link growing school unrest to mental health strain

A rising wave of distress among learners is now being tied to unrest in schools across the country, with experts warning that what looks like discipline failure may in fact be a deeper mental health challenge spreading quietly among young people.

Health figures show that about four Kenyans lose their lives to suicide every day, with men accounting for nearly eight in every 10 cases.

Specialists say these numbers reflect a growing emotional strain that is increasingly showing up in classrooms, homes and public spaces.

The Ministry of Health estimates that one in four Kenyans will face a mental health condition in their lifetime.

At the same time, hospital records indicate that mental health-related cases make up about 25 per cent of outpatients and as high as 40 per cent of inpatients, pointing to a system under pressure.

Despite the rising need, funding for mental health remains extremely low, taking only 0.01 per cent of the national health budget, far below recommended levels.

Experts say this has left major gaps in care, especially for young people who are most affected but least able to access support.

The shortage of specialists has worsened the situation, with only about 150 psychiatrists serving a population of over 50 million people.

Health officials estimate the country requires about 1,400 psychiatrists, 7,000 psychiatric nurses and 3,000 psychologists, meaning most patients never reach professional care.

The World Health Organisation lists Kenya among the African countries with the highest depression rates, and estimates the suicide rate at about 11 per 100,000 people, with men nearly three times more likely to die by suicide than women.

Against this backdrop, experts say schools are becoming a mirror of the wider crisis, with unrest increasingly linked to emotional struggles rather than only disciplinary issues.

Cases of tension, conflict and even violence in schools are being re-examined through a mental health lens.

The issue has gained urgency following incidents such as the fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil that left 16 students dead, with analysts arguing that psychological stress factors in schools are often overlooked in such tragedies.

Teachers say pressure within learning institutions is growing, with some students struggling in silence due to strict systems and limited emotional support.

In such environments, learners may feel unheard, especially where punishment is prioritized over dialogue.