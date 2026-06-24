Political Parties call for continuous IEBC talks ahead of 2027 polls

The Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) has called for continuous engagement between political parties and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying regular dialogue will be key to resolving electoral concerns and building confidence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024–2029 and Election Operations Plan 2025–2027 in Nairobi, PPLC National Steering Committee Chairperson Evans James Misati welcomed the commission's decision to involve stakeholders in developing the plans that will guide the country to the next polls.

Misati said the Political Parties Liaison Committee, which is established under Section 38 of the Political Parties Act, serves as a platform for engagement between the IEBC, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and registered political parties.

He stressed the need for the electoral commission to maintain neutrality and ensure all political players have confidence in the electoral process regardless of where they sit politically.

“The last time I checked, the opposition, the government, all the political parties, be it opposition, be it government. So now it's upon you, as the IEBC's delivery, to make sure that the person who takes the other one has to know one time,” he said.

According to Misati, dialogue remains the most practical way of handling political disagreements because different groups often come to the table with varying interests and demands.

“If you look at the opposition, they have what they call their irreducible minimums, and if you look at the government, they might have their irreducible minimums, and the other parties can have their irreducible minimums. So now, from all of us, the only platform that will give you a solution is a platform for us to engage,” he stated.

He said the PPLC plenary should remain the main avenue for addressing electoral concerns and disputes involving political parties.

“You don't have an option. You have to address us in the plenary of PPLC. If anybody has any issues, he brings it to the plenary. That is where we want to sort it out, because in political parties, if somebody has an issue with the field, he's not the only player in that field, we are all players in that field.”

Misati also raised concerns about recent court decisions touching on academic qualifications for candidates seeking elective positions. He said the committee plans to petition Parliament to review the requirements, warning that the current position could create what he described as an uneven situation in evaluating candidates.

On campaign financing, the PPLC chairperson called for wider public participation before regulations are implemented, arguing that voters must understand the long-term effects of money used during election campaigns.

“The weak link is with the citizenry. The citizenry think they are hitting the politicians, and the politicians think they are spending their money. And by the way, there is no politician who gives free money. So the citizenry must be told that this money you are taking, either in handouts, in one way or the other, it must be returned,” he said.

Misati expressed confidence in the country's electoral preparations and wished the commission success in implementing its strategic and operational plans.

He further called for cooperation among all stakeholders to help deliver a peaceful, free and fair General Election in 2027.