IEBC gazettes August 10, 2027, as General Election date
The gazettement formally establishes August 10, 2027, as the date for the presidential, parliamentary and county-level elections.
The gazettement formally establishes August 10, 2027, as the date for the presidential, parliamentary and county-level elections.
Humala, who governed Peru from 2011 to 2016, was released from the Barbadillo Prison in Lima on Friday evening, where supporters gathered outside the facility to celebrate his return to freedom.
Anne Nderitu said ongoing government programmes should not be halted simply because an election is taking place, insisting that residents are entitled to continue benefiting from development regardless of the political calendar.
Committee Chairperson Evans James Misati urged IEBC to remain impartial and ensure confidence among all political actors, regardless of their political affiliations
Inject Party leader Morara Kebaso has quit active politics in Kenya, citing voter behaviour, campaign financing hurdles and tribal dynamics, and will now focus on business while remaining engaged only as a voter.
Kioni praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta for his ability to mobilise resources, describing him as “a very good fundraiser for political activities.” According to Kioni, Kenyatta’s strength came from public trust, saying, “once people believe in you, you become a very easy person to raise funds for.”