IEBC releases 2027 election timeline, sets Aug 10 polling day

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has unveiled key timelines for the country's 2027 General Election, setting August 10, 2027 as polling day and outlining a series of deadlines that will guide the electoral process.

The timelines were presented as part of the commission's Election Operations Plan (EOP) 2025–2027, which seeks to provide a roadmap for preparations leading up to the next polls.

Speaking during the launch of the strategic and election operations plans in Nairobi on Wednesday, IEBC chairperson of the Election Operations Committee, Commissioner Ann Nderitu emphasized that elections should be viewed as a national process requiring participation from all stakeholders.

"The election is not for IEBC. Elections are for all of us. Elections is a citizen-driven activity," she said.

According to the roadmap, public officers intending to contest elective positions in the 2027 General Election will be required to resign from office by February 9, 2027, six months before polling day.

Political parties will also be expected to submit party membership lists and details of aspirants seeking nomination by March 16, 2027. The commission said this would allow verification and ensure smooth preparations for party primaries.

Political parties are expected to conduct primaries and resolve internal disputes by May 9, 2027, while independent candidates seeking to contest the elections must cease being members of political parties and submit their names and symbols by the same date.

Candidate nominations for both political party candidates and independent candidates will take place between May 29 and June 11, 2027.

The commission said campaigns for the General Election will begin on May 29 and conclude on August 7, 2027, 48 hours before polling day.

Officials stressed that electoral timelines are intended to guide implementation and should be adhered to strictly.

"Election is not about guesswork, it's actually management, and when timelines are set, they are not for purposes of decoration, they are actually timelines that are supposed to be followed," the commission said.

The electoral body also indicated that preparations would extend beyond timelines to include voter registration drives, election technology upgrades and strengthening security systems.

"We shall have upgraded secure and verifiable systems for registration, voting and result management," the commission said.

IEBC has also set a target of registering 6.3 million voters ahead of the elections, as part of efforts to enhance participation and improve the credibility of the process.

The commission said the roadmap was intended to ensure the delivery of a credible, transparent and inclusive election in 2027.