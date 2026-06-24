IEBC launches 2025–2027 election plan as countdown to 2027 polls begins

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched its 2025–2027 Election Operations Plan, setting August 10, 2027, as the date for the country's next General Election and unveiling a roadmap of key milestones intended to guide the electoral process.

The commission said public officers seeking elective positions will be required to resign by February 9, 2027, while political parties must submit their membership lists and aspirant details by March 16, 2027. Candidate nominations are expected to run between May 29 and June 11, 2027.

Speaking during the launch of the strategic and elections operations plans in Nairobi on Wednesday, chairperson of the Election Operations Committee, Commissioner Ann Nderitu stressed that elections are a collective responsibility and not solely the work of the electoral body.

"The election is not for IEBC. Elections are for all of us. Elections is a citizen-driven activity," he said.

He added that the commission's objective was to ensure all stakeholders participate in delivering a credible electoral process.

"Our interest is that we shall all get involved and ensure that we really do our part... so we shall deliver a credible election when we are all together," he said.

The commission said the Elections Operations Plan (EOP), which covers the period from 2025 to 2027, is anchored in the IEBC Strategic Plan for 2024–2029 and aims to provide a structured roadmap for implementing and monitoring electoral activities.

The framework is built around several areas, including legal reforms, voter registration, election technology, dispute resolution, stakeholder engagement and institutional strengthening.

The theme of the strategic plan was identified as "inclusion and participation in deepening Kenya's democracy", with the commission promising a more inclusive electoral process.

"So, from the onset, we intend that we shall be as inclusive as possible," Nderitu said.

The commission also outlined several major dates in the electoral calendar. Political parties are expected to conclude party primaries and resolve internal disputes by May 9, 2027, while independent candidates must formally declare their status and submit their symbols by the same date.

Campaigns for the General Election will begin on May 29, 2027, and end on August 7, 2027, 48 hours before polling day.

IEBC further announced plans to increase voter registration numbers significantly ahead of the elections.

"We already have registered 2.6 million during the mass drive that we had, but our target is that we shall have registered 6.3 million," Nderitu said.

The commission also said it intends to strengthen election technology and security measures, including improving systems used for registration, voting and results management.

"We shall have upgraded secure and verifiable systems for registration, voting and result management," he said.

The electoral body acknowledged several risks that could affect preparations, including political tensions, funding challenges, cyber threats, misinformation and electoral violence.

"We are very deliberate about electoral-related violence," Nderitu said. "These stories should not come after 2027."

Concluding her remarks, he called on all stakeholders to work together to safeguard Kenya's democratic process.

"The successful delivery of 2027 elections requires coordinated action among all stakeholders and all players," he said.