Kindiki challenges opposition to match UDA's grassroots network
Kindiki, who serves as UDA Deputy Party Leader, said the party had continued to attract new supporters because of the development programme it presented during the 2022 campaigns.
Kindiki, who serves as UDA Deputy Party Leader, said the party had continued to attract new supporters because of the development programme it presented during the 2022 campaigns.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Jhanda argued that opposition leaders were questioning the electoral process because they had already anticipated defeat, accusing them of unfairly shifting blame to the IEBC, security agencies and the ruling party ahead of the vote
The commission said public officers seeking elective positions will be required to resign by February 9, 2027, while political parties must submit their membership lists and aspirant details by March 16, 2027. Candidate nominations are expected to run between May 29 and June 11, 2027.