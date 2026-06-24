From Resignations to Campaigns: IEBC releases calendar for 2027 elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has unveiled a detailed roadmap for the 2027 General Election, setting August 10, 2027, as polling day and outlining a series of deadlines that will shape the race to State House, Parliament and county offices, including a requirement for public officers seeking elective positions to leave office by February 9, 2027.

The timelines were announced on Wednesday during the launch of the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024–2029 and the Election Operations Plan (EOP) 2025–2027, a framework that will guide the planning, coordination, implementation and monitoring of activities leading to the next General Election.

The commission said the Election Operations Plan is anchored in its five-year strategic plan and is intended to ensure timely implementation of electoral activities, promote transparency and accountability, strengthen compliance with electoral laws, enhance public participation and improve institutional preparedness ahead of the polls.

Speaking during the launch, IEBC Commissioner Ann Nderitu confirmed that Kenya's next General Election will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2027.

She said public officers intending to contest elective seats must resign at least six months before the election date.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the General Election shall resign from public office within six (6) months before the date of the Election, being on or before Tuesday, February 9, 2027,” Nderitu said.

The commission also released timelines that political parties and independent candidates will be required to follow in preparation for the election.

According to the roadmap, political parties must submit their membership lists to IEBC by March 16, 2027.

Parties planning to field candidates in the General Election will also be required to submit the names of aspirants seeking nomination through party primaries, together with the dates and venues of the nominations, by the same deadline.

IEBC said political parties will be expected to conduct their primaries and conclude any disputes arising from the process by May 9, 2027.

For independent candidates, the commission said anyone seeking to run outside a political party must not be a member of any registered political party by May 9, 2027, which falls three months before the election.

Independent candidates will also be required to submit to the commission the names and symbols they intend to use during the election by the same date.

The nomination period for both party candidates and independent candidates will run from May 29, 2027, to June 11, 2027.

During that period, candidates will present their nomination papers to the chairperson of the commission at designated venues between 8.00am and 1.00pm and from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

Nderitu said disputes arising from nominations must be filed and determined within 10 days.

“The disputes must be filed no later than Saturday, June 12, 2027,” Nderitu said.

The commission further announced that the official campaign period for the General Election will begin on May 29, 2027, and end on August 7, 2027.

“The campaign period for purposes of Tuesday, 10th August, 2027 General Election shall commence on Saturday, May 29, 2027 and cease on Saturday, August 7, 2027, being 48 hours before the General Election Day,” she added.

The launch also drew support from development partners, who described the strategic and operational plans as important tools in strengthening Kenya's electoral process.

United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in Kenya Jean-Luc Stalon commended Kenya for maintaining regular elections every five years and said the two documents would help shape electoral support efforts going forward.

He noted that the IEBC and the UNDP have maintained a strong partnership in supporting the management of elections in Kenya.

“UNDP believes these documents will shape how they support Kenya election process and deliver high-quality and impactive electoral assistance,” Stalon said.

British Deputy High Commissioner Ed Barnett MBE said the United Kingdom has continued supporting IEBC across different election cycles and welcomed the launch as a key step towards accountability in the management of public resources allocated to elections.

“Elections are the cornerstone of democracy and provide citizens, including minorities and the marginalised, a chance to have their voice heard and vote count,” Barnett said.

He urged leaders to address gender violence in politics to ensure women and girls can participate fully in electoral processes.

Barnett also pointed to concerns about public confidence in electoral institutions and called for efforts to restore trust before the next election.

“There is low public trust in key electoral institutions, including IEBC, and this needs to be tackled,” he said.

He further called on Parliament to move with speed in enacting electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 polls.

“On delayed legal reforms, enact laws early enough, and I urge Parliament to prioritise reforms in the legal framework in time for the 2027 General Elections,” he said.