2027 Election
IEBC sets February 10, 2027 deadline for public officers eyeing elective seats
The Commission has also given political parties several deadlines to complete preparations for their nominations and participation in the election.
The Commission has also given political parties several deadlines to complete preparations for their nominations and participation in the election.
Parties planning to field candidates in the General Election will also be required to submit the names of aspirants seeking nomination through party primaries, together with the dates and venues of the nominations, by the same deadline.