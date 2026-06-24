Gathungu: Public trust will determine credibility of 2027 polls

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has endorsed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's newly unveiled strategic and election operations plans, saying transparency, accountability and public confidence will be critical in shaping the credibility of Kenya's 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the launch of the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024–2029 and the Election Operations Plan (EOP) 2025–2027 in Nairobi on Wednesday, Gathungu said the two frameworks provide a clear roadmap for delivering inclusive, secure, efficient and credible elections while strengthening the commission's ability to carry out its constitutional mandate.

She said the plans demonstrate a strong commitment to election preparedness by prioritising governance, sound financial management and measures aimed at addressing potential risks before they affect the electoral process.

"As oversight institutions and key stakeholders in public accountability, we are particularly encouraged by the emphasis placed on institutional resilience, including governance, financial management, and risk management plans," she said.

Gathungu noted that confidence in democratic institutions remains one of the most important ingredients of a credible election, stressing that trust is built long before citizens cast their ballots.

"Trust is not built on election day only. It will not be built on the 10th of August 2027," she said.

"It is built every day through transparent decision making, prudence in the use of public resources, effective stakeholder engagement, timely communication, and demonstrable integrity in all electoral processes."

She pointed to findings from a 2024 survey by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which showed that only 39 per cent of respondents reported high or moderately high trust in their national governments, while 44 per cent reported low or no trust.

The survey further found that only 41 per cent of respondents believed they could influence decisions affecting their communities.

According to Gathungu, the findings highlight the close link between public confidence and perceptions of integrity, openness and opportunities for citizens to participate in decision-making processes.

She also welcomed the commission's focus on public participation, management of electoral disputes and efforts to ensure groups that are often left out of political processes are fully involved.

"An electoral process is truly credible only when every eligible citizen has an equal opportunity to participate and to be represented," she said.

Gathungu said constitutional commissions and the Office of the Auditor General would continue working with the electoral commission to strengthen accountability and support implementation of the plans ahead of the next General Election.

"As you embark on this important journey towards the 2027 general elections, we assure you of our continued partnership in promoting transparency, accountability, and value for money," she said.

She maintained that transparency and public trust will remain central to protecting the integrity of the country's electoral process as preparations for the 2027 polls gather pace.