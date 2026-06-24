Ethekon rallies Kenyans to take active role in building trust ahead of 2027 elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has kicked off formal preparations for the 2027 General Election, with Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon calling on Kenyans to play an active role in safeguarding democracy and helping build confidence in the electoral process.

Speaking during the launch of the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024-2029 and Election Operations Plan 2025-2027 in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ethekon said the commission was committed to transparency, accountability and broad stakeholder engagement as it begins implementing its roadmap to the next election.

He described the launch as a major step in the country's electoral journey and a clear signal that preparations for the 2027 polls are now underway.

“Today is more than a launch of two planning documents. It marks the beginning of a deliberate, structured, and accountable journey towards the 2027 General Election, which is a reaffirmation of the Commission's constitutional mandate and our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty of the people of Kenya,” he noted.

Ethekon thanked leaders and stakeholders who attended the event, saying their participation reflected support for both the commission and Kenya's democratic system.

He said the commission's work is guided by the Constitution, particularly Article One, which places sovereign power in the hands of the people, and Article 88, which establishes the IEBC and outlines its responsibilities.

“It is therefore the sole responsibility of IEBC, as established in Article 88 of the Constitution, to protect that sovereign will using that power which has been donated to us by the people of Kenya.”

According to Ethekon, constitutional requirements that elections be free, fair, transparent, impartial, efficient, accountable and accurate continue to guide the commission's plans and activities.

“Our strategic plan is anchored on the theme of inclusion and participation in deepening democracy in Kenya. It reflects our vision of building a credible and trusted electoral management body that deepens democracy through electoral processes that comply with constitutional principles,” Ethekon stated.

He noted that the strategic plan is aligned with regional and international democratic frameworks, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, African Union electoral principles, East African Community governance commitments and international human rights instruments.

The IEBC chairperson said the two documents were developed through wide consultations involving Parliament, the Judiciary, constitutional commissions, political parties, development partners, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, media representatives and special interest groups.

“The ideas of all these institutions and stakeholders have shaped the perspectives and contributions that have gone into our strategic plan.”

He explained that while the Strategic Plan provides the overall direction, the Election Operations Plan sets out the specific activities, timelines and responsibilities needed to achieve the commission's goals.

“Good elections do not happen by chance. They are the result of meticulous planning, adequate preparation and unwavering adherence to the law,” he stressed.

The roadmap outlines key activities including voter registration, voter education, election technology preparedness, procurement, logistics, election security coordination, stakeholder engagement, diaspora voting arrangements and election dispute management.

Ethekon said the commission had drawn lessons from previous elections and reviewed recommendations from election observer missions and court rulings to strengthen future electoral processes.

“We have listened to your expectations. We have reflected on the experiences of past electoral cycles and carefully considered recommendations arising from election observation missions and court decisions,” Ethekon explored.

He urged Kenyans to actively support efforts aimed at strengthening democracy, saying credible elections require the involvement of all stakeholders and not the electoral commission alone.

“Our objective is simple: when the history of the 2027 General Election is written, Kenyans will proudly say that their electoral commission rose to the occasion, strengthened public confidence, upheld the Constitution and delivered an election worthy of the trust bestowed upon it.”