Passaris calls for stronger political conviction amid economic hardship
She said unemployment, particularly among young people, had made politics increasingly intertwined with people's struggle to earn a living
She said unemployment, particularly among young people, had made politics increasingly intertwined with people's struggle to earn a living
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Mokua said the credibility of the election would depend not only on technology and funding but also on whether Kenyans understand and trust the systems that will be used to conduct the poll
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Okang’o cited Article 73 of the Constitution, which sets out the principles of leadership and integrity that should guide the exercise of public authority
The vacancies include Director of Voter Education and Partnerships, Director of Research, Electoral Boundaries and Risk Management, Director of Human Resources and Administration, Director of Internal Audit and Compliance, Director of Finance, Director of Corporate Communications, and Director of Counties and Constituencies Coordination
Speaking during the signing ceremony in Nairobi on Thursday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the partnership marked a significant milestone in the commission's efforts to deliver peaceful, credible, free and fair elections.
The petition, presented by Wajir resident Mohamed Alasow, asks Parliament to revive and pass the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021. He argues that many Kenyans recognise candidates by their nicknames or commonly used names instead of the official names appearing on identification documents.
The commission also reminded residents that every eligible voter listed in the certified Register of Voters for the constituency must first be identified using the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kit before receiving ballot papers.
In its preliminary pre-election assessment released on Wednesday, ELOG said the findings were based on reports from 15 Long Term Observers deployed across the constituency's five wards to monitor electoral preparations, political party activities, campaigns, election management, security, and other factors likely to affect the integrity of the electoral process
In a Gazette Notice dated July 10, 2026, Mvurya said the postponement was necessary to ensure compliance with voter education requirements under Regulation 21 of the National Youth Council (Election of Certain Council Members) Regulations, 2021.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Mulamba said Kenya's future would be shaped not by the religious affiliation or public image of political leaders, but by whether citizens carefully assess their character, values and track record before electing them
IEBC Chair, Ethekon urged Kenyans to actively participate in strengthening democracy, saying the commission’s goal was to deliver an election that inspires public confidence and upholds constitutional values
Speaking during an interview on Spice FM, Muturi said that although the current commissioners are relatively new, their conduct has raised serious concerns.
The Commission has also clarified that it does not offer payment for services rendered by accredited voter educators, election observers, or media personnel