Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Voter Education

IEBC opens recruitment for seven senior director positions
News

IEBC opens recruitment for seven senior director positions

The vacancies include Director of Voter Education and Partnerships, Director of Research, Electoral Boundaries and Risk Management, Director of Human Resources and Administration, Director of Internal Audit and Compliance, Director of Finance, Director of Corporate Communications, and Director of Counties and Constituencies Coordination

By
ELOG Chairperson Victor Nyongesa/HANDOUT
Politics

ELOG warns of vote buying, disruptions and violence ahead of Ol Kalou by-election

In its preliminary pre-election assessment released on Wednesday, ELOG said the findings were based on reports from 15 Long Term Observers deployed across the constituency's five wards to monitor electoral preparations, political party activities, campaigns, election management, security, and other factors likely to affect the integrity of the electoral process

By