Machakos Assembly halts new property charges in fresh tax dispute

Property owners in Machakos will not face the newly revised land charges after the County Assembly stepped in and stopped the rollout of the 2024 Valuation Roll, citing missing legal approval and concerns over how the new rates were introduced.

The suspension follows a resolution made by the Assembly on June 16, 2026, which directed that the new valuation system and any related charges should not be applied to residents, businesses, and institutions until further notice.

The decision was triggered by a motion brought forward by Kinanie MCA Francis Kavyu, who faulted the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Finance for rolling out the new charges before the legal process was complete.

“The House observed that the CECM responsible for Finance had prematurely commenced charging residents based on a new valuation roll without the necessary legislative framework,” the Assembly said.

The Assembly maintained that any taxation measures must strictly follow constitutional requirements. It referred to Articles 209, 210 and 185, noting that property rates must be backed by law and approved through the County Assembly process.

Following the resolution, MCAs ordered that the implementation of the 2024 Valuation Roll remain on hold until the Machakos County Finance Bill 2026/2027 is passed. Until then, the existing property rates will continue to apply across the county.

The move comes after growing concern from residents who argued that the revised charges were too high and would place pressure on households and businesses already facing tough economic conditions.

Through the Mavoko Alliance of Residents’ Associations, members said the new rates were unfair and out of reach for many.

They described them as “excessively high, unreasonable and economically unsustainable”, warning that they would deepen financial pressure while public services remain unchanged.

Chair Juliet Wamiri said residents were already feeling the impact of the proposed changes.

“The sudden and drastic increase in land rates has caused widespread anxiety and financial distress among residents”.

She added that the process lacked proper public involvement and questioned why the new charges were introduced before improvements in service delivery were seen.

The Assembly also referred to High Court Petition E013 of 2025, which it said requires fresh public participation before the valuation roll can be implemented.

MCAs further warned that moving ahead with the new charges before approval would go against the law and could weaken investor confidence in the county.

The suspension now leaves the county operating under the previous rates as debate continues over how and when the new valuation system will be reintroduced.