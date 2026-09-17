Nairobi street photographers to get official registration and badges - Sakaja
The Governor also clarified that street photographers will continue working without paying County fees under the free photography arrangement.
The Governor also clarified that street photographers will continue working without paying County fees under the free photography arrangement.
City Hall has warned that eligible developments that remain unregularised once the December deadline passes could be subjected to enforcement measures.
Turkana recorded the weakest result, raising Sh162.92 million against an annual own-source revenue target of Sh1.2 billion. Its collections translated to a performance rate of only 13.6 per cent during the nine-month period.
The report shows that women held 27.4% of seats in national parliaments as of January 2026, up from 22.3% in 2015. Their representation in local government rose from 33.9% in 2020 to 35.6% in 2025
The decision was triggered by a motion brought forward by Kinanie MCA Francis Kavyu, who faulted the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Finance for rolling out the new charges before the legal process was complete.