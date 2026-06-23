Hot Topics Ruto National Assembly DCI President William Ruto William Ruto ODM Senate Agriculture

Energy officials summoned over disputed Sh17.02bn transmission line payouts

News · David Bogonko Nyokang'i ·
Energy officials summoned over disputed Sh17.02bn transmission line payouts
Photo Collage of PAC Committee chairperson and Butere MP, Tindi Mwale with PS Energy, Alex Wachira. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
In Summary

The audit covers 13 financial years, from 2010/11 to 2022/23. It shows that the wayleave compensation programme was set at Sh17.02 billion, with Sh4.03 billion still outstanding.

A parliamentary inquiry into billions spent on electricity line compensation is now set to escalate after lawmakers moved to call top energy officials over disputed payments flagged in a long-running audit.

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee has decided to summon Principal Secretary for Energy Alex Wachira together with other senior officials after they failed to appear before the committee on Tuesday to respond to concerns raised in a forensic audit report on wayleave compensation.

The audit examines payments linked to seven donor-supported power transmission projects implemented by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company. The committee, chaired by Tindi Mwale, said it will also bring in former principal secretaries as well as past managing directors and chief executive officers of KETRACO who were in office during the project period.

Former KETRACO chief executive Fernandes Barasa is among those expected to face the committee, alongside other accounting officers who oversaw the projects at different stages.

The audit covers 13 financial years, from 2010/11 to 2022/23. It shows that the wayleave compensation programme was set at Sh17.02 billion, with Sh4.03 billion still outstanding.

Lawmakers are now seeking clarity on whether the payments made were properly justified and whether the projects delivered value for public funds spent.

“As a Committee, we are committed to establishing the genuineness of the compensation claims and whether Kenyans obtained value for money from the projects,” said Mwale.

The committee further ordered that all officers who held accounting responsibility during the period must appear before it to respond to questions on how the compensation process was handled and how the projects were implemented.

The projects under review include the Ethiopia-Kenya transmission line, Kenya-Tanzania transmission line, and Kenya-Uganda transmission line. Others are the Kenya Power Transmission System Improvement Project, Turkwel-Ortum-Kitale line, Olkaria-Lessos line, and the Nairobi Ring Road transmission line.

Parliament now plans to use the hearings to establish how the funds were spent, verify the outstanding payments, and determine whether all procedures and laws were followed throughout the 13-year period.

Tags

Public Accounts Committee Kenya Power Fernandes Barasa MP Tindi Mwale Parliament energy KETRACO electricity transmission public finance Forensic audit Wayleave compensation

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.