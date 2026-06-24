June 25 demos: CS Murkomen warns against violent demos

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured Kenyans that adequate security measures have been put in place ahead of the planned June 25, 2026, demonstrations, urging citizens to continue with their daily activities as normal.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of the protests, Murkomen said the government recognises the constitutional right of citizens to assemble and demonstrate peacefully, adding that the National Police Service has been prepared to provide security to those exercising that right.

“I want to say that tomorrow is a working day like any other, and people should go to work as usual. Those who wish to hold peaceful demonstrations will be provided with security, as the police are ready to ensure their safety during the protests,” Murkomen noted.

The Interior CS stressed that the government distinguishes between peaceful demonstrators and individuals who may seek to exploit the protests to engage in violence or criminal activities.

“Those who come carrying stones and weapons, intending to cause chaos and violence, will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

His remarks come amid heightened attention over Gen Zs planned demonstrations expected in different parts of the country, with authorities seeking to balance the protection of constitutional freedoms and the maintenance of public order.

Murkomen reiterated that the police have been instructed to facilitate peaceful gatherings while ensuring that public safety is not compromised.

“Show peaceful protest, peaceful security,” he stated, emphasising that demonstrations conducted within the law would be protected by security agencies.

The planned June 25, 2026, demonstrations are largely being organised by Gen Z activists, civil society groups, and families of victims to commemorate the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, during which demonstrators stormed Parliament amid nationwide unrest.

The protests have evolved into broader calls for accountability, justice for victims, an end to police brutality and better governance.

The anniversary demonstrations are directly linked to the 2024 protests, which began over proposed tax increases and the rising cost of living before expanding into wider anti-government action.

President William Ruto recently stated that the government supports peaceful protests but warned against violence, destruction of property and disruption of economic activities.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seperately urged young people to avoid the demonstrations, claiming there are security concerns surrounding the planned events.

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary and Democratic Party of Kenya party leader Justin Muturi has also publicly backed calls for accountability and justice for victims of past protests, although his comments have largely focused on governance and constitutional rights in recent months.

The demonstrations are expected to serve both as a memorial for those who died in 2024 and as a platform for renewed demands for reforms and accountability.

Moving further, CS Murkomen also sought to reassure citizens that measures had been taken to maintain stability and safeguard the country during the demonstrations.

“I want to say that anyone who is going to disturb peace, our National Police Service is properly briefed to make sure that our country is safe.”

He noted that Kenyans should continue enjoying their rights without fear, adding that public institutions and essential services should remain operational.

The former Interior CS further appealed for calm and mutual respect among citizens during the demonstrations, urging all parties to avoid actions that could lead to confrontation or disruption of normal life.

He emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence and responsible exercise of rights, stressing that the country should remain united despite differing views and opinions.

“I want everything to be done peacefully and without causing inconvenience or conflict in our country.”

His comments underline the government's position that peaceful demonstrations remain a protected constitutional right, while acts of violence, destruction of property and threats to public safety will not be tolerated.

As the country prepares for the June 25 demonstrations, security agencies are expected to be deployed across various locations to facilitate lawful protests and maintain order.

The government's message, according to Murkomen, is that citizens should continue with their normal activities while respecting the rights of others, with all actions conducted peacefully and within the confines of the law.