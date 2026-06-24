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GSU on high alert ahead of June 25 Gen Z protest commemoration

News · David Abonyo ·
GSU on high alert ahead of June 25 Gen Z protest commemoration
The General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Johana Tonui addressing officers during a meeting on June 23,2026.PHOTO/KPS
In Summary

In a statement by the Kenya Police Service on Tuesday, Tonui urged officers to conduct operations within the law and maintain professionalism while carrying out their duties.

Ahead of the June 25 Gen Z protest commemoration, General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Johana Kiplangat Tonui has directed officers to remain alert, professional and fully committed to maintaining peace and public order as security agencies prepare for activities expected to attract attention across different parts of the country.

Tonui issued the directive during a briefing with GSU commanders on Tuesday, where he emphasized the need for officers to carry out their duties within the law while safeguarding lives and property during the planned events.

According to a statement from the Kenya Police Service, the commandant urged officers to stay focused on preserving security and stability in their areas of deployment as the country marks the anniversary of the June 25, 2024 demonstrations.

“General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Johana Kiplangat Tonui today briefed commanders ahead of the June 25 Gen Z demonstrations commemoration, urging officers to remain vigilant in maintaining peace, security and law and order within their areas of responsibility,” the KPS statement read.

Tonui also reminded officers of the importance of professionalism while undertaking security operations.

“Uphold professionalism, act within the law, protect lives and property, and work collectively in execution of their mandate.”

The meeting, which brought together senior GSU leaders, also reaffirmed the unit's commitment to serving the country with discipline, dedication and responsibility.

The security preparations come amid growing public discussion and political debate surrounding the commemoration of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests, which became a major moment in Kenya's political history following nationwide demonstrations against the Finance Bill led largely by young people.

President William Ruto has repeatedly stated that Kenyans have a constitutional right to demonstrate, but has stressed that protests should remain peaceful and should not disrupt business activities or public order.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has also cautioned against violence and destruction of property during any planned demonstrations, maintaining that security agencies will continue carrying out their responsibility of protecting lives and property.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has, however, urged members of the public to exercise caution and avoid situations that could place them at risk, claiming that criminal elements may take advantage of planned gatherings.

"I ask all Kenyans to keep off the streets, to keep off towns, to keep off cities and stay at home," he said.

With leaders, security agencies and activists continuing to weigh in on the planned events, the June 25 commemoration is expected to place renewed focus on the balance between the right to protest and the need to maintain public order.

Tags

Kenya Police Service Gen Z Protests GSU public order Johana Kiplangat Tonui Security briefing

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