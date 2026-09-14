Mudavadi: Ruto will not rig 2027 polls
Speaking during a church service in Kapsengere, Nandi County, Mudavadi said Ruto is ready to face his opponents at the ballot and will respect the will of the people.
Speaking during a church service in Kapsengere, Nandi County, Mudavadi said Ruto is ready to face his opponents at the ballot and will respect the will of the people.
Speaking in Kabuchai Constituency on Saturday, September 12, 2026, Sifuna said statements from a senior official of the ruling party should not be left unanswered, particularly when they concern the credibility of an election yet to be held.
The President said the new infrastructure would make electricity supply more reliable in the areas covered by the project and create a better environment for economic activities to grow.
Under the new intervention, the government will meet 50% of the cost of certified maize seed, reducing the price from Sh300 to Sh150 per kilogramme, according to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.
Mudavadi challenged the youth to distinguish between leaders who are genuinely popular and those who use populist politics to gain public support without offering solutions to the country’s problems.
Speaking during the launch of the National Beyond 2030 Conversation on Wednesday, Kindiki said Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves had risen to $15.1 billion, the highest level in the country’s history, while inflation had moderated from 9.6 per cent to below six per cent.
Speaking on Thursday at State House during a meeting with Nairobi County artisans, the Head of State said the government would help skilled workers without formal qualifications obtain certification and improve their access to employment opportunities through initiatives such as the Affordable Housing Programme
Murkomen reiterated that the police have been instructed to facilitate peaceful gatherings while ensuring that public safety is not compromised
President Ruto further explained that he would sign the Finance Bill 2026 into law, unlocking Sh18 billion in funding aimed at lowering the cost of coffee fertilizer
The coalition said the government's approach to the issue had been marked by secrecy and inadequate public engagement at a time when citizens expected clear communication and reassurance.