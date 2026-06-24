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No formal notice received for Gen Z June 25 demos - Nairobi police

Nairobi · David Abonyo ·
No formal notice received for Gen Z June 25 demos - Nairobi police
Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud speaking on May 18, 2026. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Nairobi Regional Commander Issa Mohamoud said no notice has been filed for Thursday’s Gen Z June 25 commemoration and warned that police will take action to ensure security is maintained.

Nairobi police have said they have not received any formal notification regarding planned Gen Z demonstrations scheduled for tomorrow, even as tensions continue building ahead of the anniversary commemorations expected to attract nationwide attention.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Nairobi Regional Commander Issa Mohamoud said no notice has been filed for Thursday’s Gen Z June 25 commemoration and warned that police will take action to ensure security is maintained.

Mohamud said authorities had only become aware of the planned demonstrations through online mobilisation and discussions on social media platforms.

"We have not received any official communication regarding the demonstrations. What we are seeing is information circulating on social media," Mohamud said after a meeting with senior police commanders at the DCI Academy in Nairobi.

His remarks come days after families of victims of the June 2024 anti-tax protests, accompanied by human rights defenders and political leaders, marched to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja's office at Jogoo House to formally issue notice of the planned June 25 commemorations and seek security assurances for participants.

The families said the planned activities would honour victims killed during the demonstrations while also calling for accountability and justice.

However, Mohamud maintained that police had not received any direct communication regarding the latest mobilisation efforts surrounding Thursday's planned activities.

While stopping short of declaring the demonstrations illegal, the police commander issued a warning against criminal activities and cautioned that law enforcement officers would take action against anyone found violating the law.

He urged Kenyans to remain peaceful and comply with legal requirements as security agencies continue monitoring developments.

Mohamud also appealed to parents and guardians to keep children away from Nairobi's central business district, saying police would firmly deal with individuals engaging in criminal acts.

He specifically warned against looting, vandalism and destruction of property.

Authorities have heightened security surveillance in Nairobi and other major towns as mobilisation efforts intensify online.

The planned demonstrations are expected to mark the anniversary of the June 2024 anti-government protests and are also being driven by calls for accountability on governance and economic concerns.

Police have repeatedly maintained that while the Constitution protects the right to assemble and demonstrate peacefully, organisers are expected to notify authorities beforehand to facilitate security arrangements and traffic management.

The anniversary events are likely to draw significant public attention, with government officials, civil society organisations and political groups closely monitoring developments.

Tags

Nairobi police security Protests youth mobilisation Rights to protest

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