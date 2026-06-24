SHA suspends MP Shah Hospital from provider list pending investigations

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has temporarily suspended MP Shah Hospital from its panel of contracted healthcare providers pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

The suspension affects services under all major SHA funds, although patients admitted before June 23 will continue receiving treatment. Beneficiaries seeking new services have been advised to seek care at alternative SHA-contracted facilities.

In a public notice issued by SHA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mercy Mwangangi, on June 24, 2026, the authority informed beneficiaries and the public that the suspension took effect on June 23 and applies across all major healthcare funds administered by SHA.

According to the notice, the suspension affects services provided under the Primary Healthcare Fund (PHCF), the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF), and the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF).

“The Social Health Authority (SHA) informs beneficiaries and the public that M.P. Shah Hospital has been temporarily suspended from the SHA panel of contracted healthcare providers, with effect from 23 June 2026, pending the conclusion of investigations,” the authority said.

SHA, however, sought to reassure beneficiaries currently receiving treatment at the hospital, stating that arrangements had been made to ensure continuity of care for patients already admitted before the suspension took effect.

“To ensure a seamless transition and continuity of care, our beneficiaries already admitted at the facility before the suspension date shall continue receiving care till completion of their current episode of care and discharge,” the authority stated.

The notice means that patients who were admitted before June 23 will continue accessing healthcare services at the hospital until they are discharged, despite the suspension.

However, beneficiaries seeking fresh admissions, outpatient treatment, follow-up appointments or other healthcare services during the suspension period have been directed to alternative facilities contracted by the authority.

“Beneficiaries requiring new admissions, follow-up treatment or other services during the suspension period are advised to seek care from other SHA-contracted healthcare providers,” SHA added.

The authority added that beneficiaries can access information on alternative healthcare facilities through its official channels.

“The current list of contracted facilities is available at www.sha.go.ke and through the Afya Yangu platform,” the notice added.

SHA further stated that support mechanisms had been established to assist patients who may require referrals or guidance in accessing alternative healthcare services during the suspension period.

“Beneficiaries who require assistance with continuity of care or referral may contact the SHA through the toll-free number 147,” the authority said.

While the authority did not disclose the nature of the investigations leading to the suspension, it maintained that the measure was necessary as inquiries continue.

Mwangangi, reiterated the authority’s commitment to ensuring accountability within the healthcare system while protecting beneficiaries' access to medical services.

“SHA appreciates the cooperation and understanding of beneficiaries and stakeholders and remains committed to safeguarding access to quality and accountable healthcare services,” the notice stated.

The suspension is expected to remain in effect until investigations are completed and a determination is made regarding the hospital’s status within the SHA provider network.