Health and Wellness
7:15 am earliest reporting time for day scholars, Ogamba says
The CS said the reporting time should not be interpreted as the beginning of the school day for classroom learning, noting that teaching is expected to start later.
The CS said the reporting time should not be interpreted as the beginning of the school day for classroom learning, noting that teaching is expected to start later.
The suspension affects services under all major SHA funds, although patients admitted before June 23 will continue receiving treatment. Beneficiaries seeking new services have been advised to seek care at alternative SHA-contracted facilities