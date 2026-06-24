107 ambulances approved as national emergency dispatch centre nears completion

Kenya is on the verge of rolling out its first centrally coordinated emergency ambulance dispatch system, with a national call centre nearing completion and 107 ambulances already approved to join the network.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said preparations for the launch of the Social Health Authority (SHA) 112 Lifeline are at an advanced stage, following a review of key systems and operations needed to support the service.

During a consultative meeting with a Social Health Authority delegation led by CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Wednesday, officials assessed progress on infrastructure development, ICT systems, ambulance onboarding, staffing, communications and overall readiness for the rollout of Emergency Evacuation Services and the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre.

“We reviewed progress on infrastructure, ICT systems, ambulance onboarding, staffing, communications, and launch readiness, including the proposed SHA 112 Lifeline, which will serve as the country's trusted and recognizable national emergency-response service,” the CS highlighted.

Duale said the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre is approaching completion, with operational systems already installed and undergoing testing ahead of its official launch.

“The Dispatch Centre is nearing completion, with systems installed and operational testing underway, while 40 trained dispatch personnel are ready to support call-centre operations.”

He said ambulance onboarding into the national emergency network is also progressing, with more than 100 vehicles already meeting the standards required for inclusion.

“Ambulance empanelment is also progressing well, with 107 ambulances already meeting the required standards.”

The meeting also endorsed plans for a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at helping Kenyans understand how to access and use the new emergency service once it becomes operational.

“The meeting further endorsed a nationwide public awareness campaign through media, community engagement, NGAO forums, social media, healthcare providers and county stakeholders to promote uptake of the service.”

Duale said the government will now focus on completing the remaining technical and operational requirements before the rollout, particularly ICT integration, ambulance onboarding and final system testing.

“I noted the significant progress made and emphasized the need to finalize ICT integration, ambulance empanelment and operational testing ahead of launch,” he said.

The Health CS said the new service is expected to improve the delivery of emergency healthcare by strengthening coordination and enabling faster access to specialised medical services across the country.

“Once operational, the service will strengthen emergency response coordination and improve access to timely and specialized healthcare across the country.”

The meeting was attended by Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council CEO Dr. David Kariuki, who took part in discussions on implementation and launch readiness.

The SHA 112 Lifeline is expected to become Kenya’s central emergency number, bringing together ambulance services, dispatch operations and communication systems under a single national platform designed to support the country's Universal Health Coverage agenda.