DPP charges two men over cannabis trafficking worth over Sh10m

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a Tanzanian truck driver and a Kenyan national with trafficking more than Sh10 million worth of cannabis after anti-narcotics officers intercepted a truck carrying the suspected drugs in Kilifi County.

The suspects Paul Ogolla Ogutu, also known as Ogola, and Emmanuel Ndoro Chaka, alias Ndoro, appeared before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Jamlick Muriithi Mwenda where they denied charges of trafficking narcotic drugs contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

Prosecutors told the court that the two men, alongside others not before court, trafficked 333.35 kilograms of cannabis valued at Sh10,000,500 in the Mariakani area of Kaloleni Sub-County on June 19,2026.

According to the prosecution, anti-narcotics detectives intercepted a white FAW JH5 truck, registration number KDL 220P, towing trailer ZE 6680 and carrying container MSMU 6177520.

A search of the vehicle allegedly led officers to nine sacks containing dry plant material suspected to be bhang.

Investigators said the substances recovered weighed 333.35 kilograms and had an estimated street value exceeding Sh10 million. The exhibits were documented before being forwarded to the Government Chemist for analysis.

During the court proceedings, Prosecution Counsel Martin Mbote opposed the release of the accused persons on bond, citing what he termed as compelling reasons.

The prosecution argued that the two suspects posed a potential flight risk because of alleged cross-border connections and maintained that investigations into the case were still ongoing.

Mbote also told the court that releasing the suspects at this stage could interfere with critical investigative processes.

"The accused persons have cross-border connections and investigations remain ongoing," the prosecution submitted in opposing their release on bail.

The case now moves to its next stage as the court seeks further assessments before making a decision on bond terms.

Resident Magistrate Mwenda directed that the matter be mentioned on July 2,2026 for a pre-bail report and pre-trial directions.

The two accused persons remain central figures in investigations into what prosecutors describe as a major narcotics trafficking operation involving suspected cannabis destined for distribution.