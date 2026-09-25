MPs challenge need for new forensic science board
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma questioned why the Government Chemist could not instead be given an independent structure with a defined mandate and accountability framework.
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma questioned why the Government Chemist could not instead be given an independent structure with a defined mandate and accountability framework.
KWS said the deaths occurred between June 24 and July 24, with 10 of the elephants displaying the same symptoms before they died. The agency said the affected animals developed partial paralysis, leaving them unable to stand before dying within one to two days.
Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, who led the postmortem at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), said the examination could not establish the cause of death because the body had badly decomposed.
The suspects Paul Ogolla Ogutu, also known as Ogola, and Emmanuel Ndoro Chaka, alias Ndoro, appeared before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Jamlick Muriithi Mwenda where they denied charges of trafficking narcotic drugs contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.
The accused—Jasem Darzaen Nia, Nadeem Jadgai, Imran Baloch, Hassan Baloch, Rahim Baksh, and Imtiyaz Daryayi—were reportedly intercepted in the Indian Ocean carrying methamphetamine estimated at Ksh.8.2 billion.