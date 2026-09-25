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Radio Generation Kenya

Government Chemist

DPP charges two men over cannabis trafficking worth over Sh10m
Crime

DPP charges two men over cannabis trafficking worth over Sh10m

The suspects Paul Ogolla Ogutu, also known as Ogola, and Emmanuel Ndoro Chaka, alias Ndoro, appeared before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Jamlick Muriithi Mwenda where they denied charges of trafficking narcotic drugs contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

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