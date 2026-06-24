Kenya to launch three digital platforms to boost drug safety and regulation

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening pharmaceutical regulation, accelerating digital transformation and promoting local manufacturing as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery and achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Speaking during the opening of the 46th Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) Annual Scientific Conference 2026, Duale said ongoing reforms are aimed at enhancing access to quality health services, safeguarding medicine safety and strengthening the country's health systems.

The conference, held under the theme "Pharmacists Leading Transformation and Innovation Towards the Highest Attainable Standards of Health," brought together more than 800 pharmaceutical professionals, policymakers, regulators, researchers and industry leaders to discuss emerging trends shaping the future of pharmaceutical practice in Kenya.

Duale praised pharmacists for their contribution to healthcare, noting their critical role in medication safety, disease prevention, pharmacovigilance, antimicrobial stewardship, supply chain management and research.

“Pharmacists play a vital role in the health system through medication safety, disease prevention, pharmacovigilance, antimicrobial stewardship, supply chain management, research and innovation,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized the need to strengthen professional standards and regulatory oversight to protect patients and maintain public confidence in healthcare services.

He highlighted ongoing government efforts to enhance professional accountability, safeguard defined scopes of practice and eliminate unqualified practitioners operating within the health sector.

Duale also reiterated support for the Pharmacy and Poisons Board's pursuit of World Health Organization Maturity Level 3 status, saying the achievement would boost Kenya's regulatory credibility and position the country as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory hub in Africa.

The CS announced that three national digital platforms—the National Track and Trace System (NTTS), Practice360 and Facility360—will become operational on July 1, 2026.

According to Duale, the systems are expected to improve transparency, strengthen supply chain visibility, enhance patient safety and help curb the circulation of counterfeit and substandard medical products.

“In a significant step towards strengthening pharmaceutical oversight and digitization, the rollout of NTTS, Practice360 and Facility360 will support transparency and improve healthcare regulation,” he said.

The conference also reviewed progress under the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) initiative and the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), both aimed at reducing maternal and newborn mortality.

Participants highlighted the role of pharmacists in ensuring uninterrupted access to lifesaving medicines and essential health commodities.

Discussions further focused on the implementation of the Kenya Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030, which seeks to expand local pharmaceutical production, reduce reliance on imports, create jobs and improve access to affordable, quality-assured health products.

The event was attended by senior government and health sector officials, including Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, Social Health Authority CEO Mercy Mwangangi and Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya President Wairimu Mbogo.