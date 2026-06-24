Security firm director charged in Sh5.4 million Keroka TTI procurement fraud case

Kisii Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday charged a security company director with procurement fraud linked to a Sh5.4 million security services contract at Keroka Technical Training Institute, with the accused released on a cash bail of Sh1 million or an alternative bond of Sh2 million with two sureties of a similar amount.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Gilbert Momanyi Maturwe, a director of Gimo Security and Investigation Services Limited, was arrested following investigations into the award and execution of the contract.

The anti-graft agency explained that the company had been awarded a security services contract valued at Sh257,000 per month for two financial years, bringing the total contract value to Sh5,448,000.

Investigators alleged that irregularities emerged during the implementation of the contract.

“Investigations established that the company was awarded a security services contract valued at Sh257,000 per month for two financial years, amounting to Sh5,448,000. However, despite a reduction in the number of security guards deployed under the contract, payments continued to be made at the full contract rate,” EACC said in a statement.

The commission further alleged that documents submitted during the procurement process contained false information.

“The investigations further revealed that a Tax Compliance Certificate submitted during the tendering process was allegedly falsified and did not originate from the Kenya Revenue Authority system.”

Following the completion of investigations, the commission forwarded its findings to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review and action.

The EACC said the ODPP subsequently approved charges against the suspect, including procurement fraud, uttering a false document and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Maturwe appeared before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kisii on June 24, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him.

The court granted him release on a cash bail of Sh1 million or, alternatively, a bond of Sh2 million supported by two sureties of a similar amount.

In addition, the court directed the accused to surrender his passport pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The prosecution case stems from allegations that public funds continued to be paid under the terms of the contract despite changes in the level of service provided, resulting in what investigators describe as a fraudulent acquisition of public resources.

The matter is expected to return to court on July 6, 2026, when it will be mentioned for directions as the case proceeds through the judicial process.

The case forms part of ongoing efforts by anti-corruption authorities to investigate alleged procurement-related offences involving public institutions and the management of public funds.