Man arrested in Sh2 million EACC impersonation and extortion attempt

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man accused of posing as a commission investigator and attempting to extort money from a company director linked to a Narok County Government contractor, in a sting operation that ended while he was allegedly receiving cash.

The suspect, identified as Felix Manyaga Mogaka, is said to have falsely presented himself as an investigator from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and targeted a director of a company working with the Narok County Government, claiming the firm was under investigation for corruption. He then allegedly used the claim to push for a multimillion-shilling payoff.

According to the Commission, Mogaka initiated contact with the company director and created the impression that there was an ongoing corruption probe involving the firm. He later set up a meeting at a hotel, where he is accused of demanding Sh2 million in exchange for halting any further action against the company.

“EACC has arrested a suspect who posed as an EACC investigator and solicited a bribe from a member of the public.” EACC said in a statement on June 23, 2026.

“The suspect, Felix Manyaga Mogaka, contacted a director of a company contracted by the Narok County Government, claiming the firm was under investigation for corruption. He later arranged a meeting at a hotel, where he demanded Shmillion to allegedly stop further action.”

The Commission says the matter escalated after a complaint was filed, prompting a coordinated operation that led to the suspect’s arrest on June 22, 2026. He was allegedly picked up while receiving Sh200,000, which authorities say was part of the demanded bribe.

“Following a complaint, EACC mounted an operation that led to Mogaka’s arrest on 22nd June 2026 while receiving KES 200,000, part of the alleged bribe. Investigations confirmed that Mogaka is not an employee of the Commission.”

EACC has confirmed that Mogaka is not attached to the agency in any capacity and had no authority to carry out investigations or engage members of the public on official matters.

The suspect is currently being held at Integrity Centre as detectives continue with investigations ahead of possible charges related to impersonation, fraud, and attempted extortion.

The anti-graft body has cautioned members of the public and institutions to be alert to individuals misusing its name to demand money, warning that all official communication is done through formal procedures and never through informal or cash-based requests.

It has also urged anyone approached by individuals claiming to be EACC officers to report immediately through its official reporting channels, including toll-free lines and email contacts.

The Commission noted that such impersonation schemes continue to target individuals and companies under investigation claims, undermining trust in public institutions and exposing victims to financial loss.

EACC reiterated its commitment to pursuing corruption-related crimes and warned that anyone engaging in fraud while posing as its officers will face the law.