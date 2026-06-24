ESports Kenya to hold national qualifiers for Los Angeles showdown

The Electronic Sports Kenya Federation has announced that it will hold a national qualifying championship scheduled for July 18–19, 2026, at HIT Lab in Nairobi.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday evening, ESports Kenya Federation President Ronnie Lusigi said the organization will select 26 players who will represent the country at the upcoming Global Esports Games 2026 in Los Angeles, USA, from December 2–10.

“A total of 26 slots will be up for grabs as players compete across seven different titles,” Lusigi emphasized.

“Registration for the championship will be open on the federation’s website and digital platforms from June 23 to July 15, 2026, with a minimum age requirement of 16 years for players to be eligible,” Lusigi added.

Competitions Director Timothy Kiarie called on players to register in time and work on securing crucial documentation, while assuring them of the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.

“The Global Esports Games are the pinnacle of our esports calendar, and we assure all participants that the highest standards of professionalism and integrity shall be applied in the selection process,” Kiarie said.

“We also urge players to secure crucial documentation such as passports and parental consent forms (for minors) in good time so that their chances of representing the nation are not affected by off-the-pitch challenges,” he added.

The seven titles to be contested are eFootball™, Rocket League, NBA2K, Clash Royale, MLBB, iRacing, and Counter-Strike 2, with winners set to represent Kenya at the Global Esports Games from December 3–10, 2026, in Los Angeles, USA.

Three of the seven titles will feature dedicated women’s categories alongside the open categories: eFootball™ (1v1), Clash Royale (1v1), and MLBB (5v5). The remaining titles will feature open categories only.

The Global Esports Games is the premier international multi-title esports competition organized by the Global Esports Federation, bringing together 180 member federations worldwide.