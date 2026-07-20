Sports
Kibiwott, Ndirangu win Nairobi qualifiers to book Los Angeles eSports Games slots
The duo triumphed over 96 gamers who were competing for 26 slots to represent Kenya across seven major game titles at the global championships.
The duo triumphed over 96 gamers who were competing for 26 slots to represent Kenya across seven major game titles at the global championships.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday evening, ESports Kenya Federation President Ronnie Lusigi said the organization will select 26 players who will represent the country at the upcoming Global Esports Games 2026 in Los Angeles, USA, from December 2–10.