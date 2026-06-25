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Nairobi MCAs endorse plan to honour Raila with landmark monument at Supreme Court roundabout

Nairobi · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Nairobi MCAs endorse plan to honour Raila with landmark monument at Supreme Court roundabout
The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

While debating the proposal, MCAs pointed to Raila’s long involvement in Kenya’s public affairs, saying he played a key role in pushing for political reforms and opening up democratic space

Nairobi MCAs have backed a proposal to erect a monument in honour of the late Raila Odinga, setting aside a prominent space at the Supreme Court roundabout to celebrate a political career that lawmakers say left a lasting mark on Kenya’s democracy, governance and development.

The motion, tabled by Nairobi West MCA John Rex Omolleh, sailed through the County Assembly on Wednesday after members approved an amendment shifting the proposed site from Uhuru Park to the Supreme Court roundabout.

While debating the proposal, MCAs pointed to Raila’s long involvement in Kenya’s public affairs, saying he played a key role in pushing for political reforms and opening up democratic space. The Assembly noted that his contribution extended over several decades and touched on governance, accountability and the strengthening of institutions.

Members also highlighted his record in infrastructure development during his time as Minister for Roads and Public Works. They singled out projects such as the Thika Superhighway, Eastern Bypass and Southern Bypass, saying the roads reshaped transport networks and supported economic growth.

The Assembly further recognised Raila’s involvement in the reform process that culminated in the adoption of the Constitution of Kenya 2010. According to the motion, the constitutional changes and the introduction of devolved government altered how public services and resources are managed across the country.

Lawmakers also credited him with efforts aimed at easing political tensions through dialogue and reconciliation. They cited his engagements with former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, as well as President William Ruto, saying the initiatives contributed to peace and stability during difficult periods in the country’s political history.

Among the moments referenced were the aftermath of the 2008 post-election violence and the tensions surrounding the 2024 Gen-Z protests, which the Assembly said required leaders to pursue dialogue and national cohesion.

With the approval of the motion, Nairobi MCAs have formally thrown their weight behind plans to establish the monument, describing it as a fitting recognition of Raila’s influence on the country’s democratic growth, constitutional reforms, infrastructure expansion and efforts to unite Kenyans.

Tags

Raila Odinga Nairobi Monument County Assembly dialogue and reconciliation Public Works Uhuru Park Top Stories Supreme Court roundabout Constitution 2010

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