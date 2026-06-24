Java House opens 109th East Africa outlet at Shell Adams Arcade in Nairobi

Java House says changing customer preferences across East Africa are increasingly shaping how the restaurant chain expands, with diners now placing greater emphasis on healthier choices, convenience and experience-driven dining.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday during the opening of its newest outlet at Shell Adams Arcade in Nairobi, a location carrying particular significance because it sits close to the site of Java House's first branch established in 1999.

The opening of the new restaurant marks Java House's 109th outlet across East Africa and reflects a broader shift in the region's dining culture as customers increasingly seek more personalised and accessible experiences.

Speaking during the launch, Java House Group Chief Operating Officer Naima Hassan said changing consumer expectations were influencing nearly every aspect of the company's strategy.

"We've noticed that customers want to visit more often, and younger and more digitally active consumers expect convenient options. There is also a growing need for better accessibility," she said.

She said customer feedback had shown that expectations continued to evolve and that the company was adapting accordingly.

"For us, they are shaping everything from the new design language in our restaurants, the technology we use, and even the locations to which we expand," Hassan added.

The latest outlet also carries symbolic significance for the company, linking Java House's early beginnings with its future plans for growth. Founded in 1999 with the aim of introducing a gourmet coffee experience in Kenya, the company has since expanded into one of East Africa's largest casual dining brands.

The CEO said demand from customers in the Adams Arcade area had played a key role in the decision to establish the new branch.

"We have seen a lot of demand from customers in the area and are opening this new branch to serve the larger community. The new branch reflects our commitment to delivering experiences that remain relevant to the people and communities we serve," she said.

However, Java House says its long-term strategy is extending beyond simply increasing the number of locations across the region.

The company said it is continuing to invest in customer engagement, digital capabilities, employee development, local sourcing partnerships and sustainable growth initiatives.

Java House also noted that each new outlet contributes to local economies through employment creation, support for local suppliers and increased activity for surrounding businesses.

The company currently operates 109 outlets in 18 cities across three East African countries and has expanded into other brands including Planet Yoghurt, 360 Degrees Pizza and Kukito.

The expansion comes at a time when businesses in the food and hospitality sector are increasingly adjusting to changing consumer habits, particularly among younger customers who value convenience, technology and more tailored dining experiences.