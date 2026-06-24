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Police ready to facilitate June 25 protests, says Murkomen

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Police ready to facilitate June 25 protests, says Murkomen
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen speaking while addressing nation on June 24, 2026 PHOTO/SCREENGRAB
In Summary

The demonstrations are set to coincide with the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests that left many people dead and others injured, events that sparked widespread calls for accountability and reforms.

A day before thousands of Kenyans are expected to take to the streets to mark the anniversary of the June 25 protests, the government has moved to reassure demonstrators that security agencies will facilitate the gatherings, while insisting that all participants remain peaceful and unarmed.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said police had already received notifications from groups planning demonstrations across the country and would provide protection in line with the law.

Speaking during a national address on the eve of the protests, Murkomen noted that although Wednesday remains a normal working and school day, the National Police Service was prepared to manage the demonstrations and ensure public order.

“Tomorrow is a normal working and school day. However, the police are in receipt of a notification by some citizens who would like to engage in public demonstrations,” Murkomen said.

“Police are therefore ready to provide security and guide the protesters tomorrow according to their request.”

The demonstrations are set to coincide with the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests that left many people dead and others injured, events that sparked widespread calls for accountability and reforms.

Murkomen said the government acknowledges the right of citizens to gather and express their views through lawful demonstrations.

“The government respects the constitutional rights of all Kenyans to peacefully assemble for whatever reason on any day, any time,” he said.

He pointed to Article 37 of the Constitution, saying the right to protest is protected as long as participants remain peaceful and do not carry weapons.

“Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees every person the right, peacefully and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket and to present petitions to public authorities,” he said.

“Please underline the word peacefully and unarmed. That is not me, that is the Constitution.”

The Interior CS urged organisers to ensure the demonstrations proceed within the law and do not put lives, property or public safety at risk.

“We call upon all organisers and participants to conduct their demonstrations within the bounds of the law, ensuring they remain peaceful and unarmed,” he said.

As preparations for the memorial marches gathered pace, the Law Society of Kenya and the Police Reforms Working Group issued a public advisory outlining how security officers should handle the demonstrations.

The groups called on police to protect protesters, journalists, medics and human rights monitors while avoiding the use of excessive force.

They further reminded law enforcement agencies that notices submitted by organisers are intended to support planning and coordination and should not be treated as applications seeking approval to protest.

The advisory also warned against the use of live bullets, arbitrary arrests, attacks on members of the media and any actions that could hinder emergency medical services.

In addition, police commanders were urged to ensure officers can be identified during operations, uphold accountability and use dialogue to manage crowds wherever possible.

Meanwhile, Kenyatta National Hospital has heightened its state of readiness ahead of the demonstrations.

An internal communication directed consultants and Senior House Officers within the Surgical Division who are on call to remain available throughout the day to respond to emergencies should they arise.

The hospital said the measures were aimed at maintaining uninterrupted emergency services and ensuring sufficient capacity to handle any casualties.

The demonstrations are expected to be held in several parts of the country, with organisers saying the processions will honour those who lost their lives during previous protests while renewing demands for accountability.

Tags

Kenyatta National Hospital June 25 protests Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

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