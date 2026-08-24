Business
Java House opens second Thika outlet as town pursues city charter
The company says the expansion is aimed at serving a growing population and increasing demand for spaces where people can meet, work, eat and socialise
The company says the expansion is aimed at serving a growing population and increasing demand for spaces where people can meet, work, eat and socialise
The company made the announcement on Wednesday during the opening of its newest outlet at Shell Adams Arcade in Nairobi, a location carrying particular significance because it sits close to the site of Java House's first branch established in 1999.