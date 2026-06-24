Kalonzo: Kenya owes Gen Z protesters truth, justice and accountability

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for accountability over deaths, abductions and alleged human rights violations linked to the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests, while urging security agencies to exercise restraint during commemorative demonstrations planned across the country.

In a statement marking the second anniversary of what he described as the "June 25th Revolution," Kalonzo paid tribute to young Kenyans who took to the streets to oppose the Finance Bill 2024, saying their actions sparked a broader movement against injustice, corruption and poor governance.

“Two years ago, young Kenyans from every corner of this Republic poured into our streets and said, with one voice: Enough,” Kalonzo said.

He argued that the youth-led protests achieved what the opposition had struggled to accomplish through conventional political mobilization, describing the demonstrations as a defining moment in Kenya's democratic history.

According to Kalonzo, many young people who participated in the protests had carefully studied the Finance Bill and concluded that it would worsen the economic burden on ordinary citizens.

“Our young Kenyans had read the Finance Bill 2024 and understood what their elders in Parliament had either failed to understand or chosen to ignore,” he said.

The former Vice President defended the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, citing Article 37 of the Constitution, and maintained that the demonstrators were exercising legitimate democratic freedoms.

He sharply criticized the government's response to the protests, describing it as excessive and unjustified.

“I have served this Republic in various capacities over the decades. The regime’s response to those young people peacefully exercising their constitutional rights was calculated, shameful and contemptible,” he said.

Kalonzo alleged that protesters were subjected to live ammunition, enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests.

He also referenced anti-terrorism charges that were brought against some demonstrators, saying he personally appeared in court to represent young people facing prosecution.

The opposition leader called on the government, Parliament and security agencies to account for lives lost, individuals reported missing and those who were allegedly abducted during and after the demonstrations.

“The names of our fallen, abducted, kidnapped and wrongly charged must not become mere footnotes in our history, but the very foundation upon which a better Kenya is built,” he said.

As Kenyans prepare to mark the anniversary, Kalonzo urged police officers and other security agencies to show restraint and protect the rights of demonstrators.

“Demonstrators must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights without interference from hired goons, excessive force, or live ammunition,” he stated.

The Wiper leader also took issue with the passage of the Finance Bill 2026/2027, arguing that its enactment sends the wrong message at a time when the country is reflecting on the events of June 2024.

He nevertheless praised lawmakers who opposed the legislation, including members of the opposition and some legislators from the ruling coalition.

Kalonzo further criticized MPs who did not participate in the parliamentary vote, saying their absence amounted to an abdication of responsibility.

In his statement, he endorsed a six-point reform agenda advanced by youth activists and renewed his call for June 25 to be formally recognized as a national public holiday.

“I also reaffirm a position I have consistently championed: that June 25th be formally recognised as a national public holiday: Liberation Day,” he said.

He proposed that the date serve as a national day of remembrance and reflection to honour those who died during the protests and to promote accountability.

The opposition leader also raised concerns about ongoing investigations into protest-related deaths, citing the case of 29-year-old Rex Masai, one of the most prominent victims of the demonstrations.

Kalonzo referenced admissions by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) regarding investigative shortcomings in the case, including the failure to secure key evidence.

“The result is a profound injustice: the officer charged in the case may ultimately walk free, not because he has been found innocent, but because the evidence required to secure justice was never gathered,” he said.

Beyond criminal accountability, Kalonzo called for reparations and a formal apology to victims and their families, arguing that compensation alone would not address the trauma suffered by many affected individuals.

He said numerous young Kenyans continue to live in fear, having been forced into hiding or displaced from their homes, schools and workplaces.

Despite the challenges, Kalonzo expressed optimism that the sacrifices made by the youth would ultimately lead to a more accountable and democratic Kenya.

“History will remember them not as victims, but as patriots who stood up when their country needed them most,” he said.