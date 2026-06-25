Venezuela hit by back-to-back quakes, collapsing buildings in Caracas

A powerful earthquake struck near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday, leading to collapsed buildings in the capital, Caracas. It happened 28 kilometers (about 17.3 miles) northwest of Montalbán, where some of the country’s largest refineries are located.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). It happened just 40 seconds after a foreshock with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked the area. Terrified residents were seen evacuating buildings with their loved ones and pets before gathering in the street.

The US Tsunami Warning Centers said there is no tsunami threat, canceling an initial advisory that had warned of potentially dangerous waves for areas including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

There are no reports of deaths or injuries yet, but high casualties and extensive damage are feared.

More to follow...