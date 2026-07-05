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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Caracas

Venezuela hit by back-to-back quakes, collapsing buildings in Caracas
Global Affairs

Venezuela hit by back-to-back quakes, collapsing buildings in Caracas

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). It happened just 40 seconds after a foreshock with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked the area. Terrified residents were seen evacuating buildings with their loved ones and pets before gathering in the street.

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Venezuela starts releasing political detainees
Global Affairs

Venezuela starts releasing political detainees

Spain confirmed that five of its citizens, including one dual national, were among those released. Rights activist Rocio San Miguel is thought to be included in this group. Her release marks the first publicly confirmed case from the new wave of detainee releases.

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World leaders react to US capture of Venezuela's Maduro
Global Affairs

World leaders react to US capture of Venezuela's Maduro

Neighbouring Latin American countries condemned the actions, as did Venezuela's long-term allies, Russia and China. China said it was "deeply shocked and strongly condemns" the use of force against a sovereign country and its president.

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