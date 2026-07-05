Venezuela earthquake death toll nears 3,000 deaths
The death toll has risen by over 300 since Friday, with more than 16,500 people injured in last month's disaster. Thousands remain unaccounted for.
The death toll has risen by over 300 since Friday, with more than 16,500 people injured in last month's disaster. Thousands remain unaccounted for.
The twin earthquakes struck at 6:04 pm local time on Wednesday, a national holiday when many people were at home. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude and was followed seconds later by a stronger 7.5-magnitude tremor.
The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). It happened just 40 seconds after a foreshock with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked the area. Terrified residents were seen evacuating buildings with their loved ones and pets before gathering in the street.
Spain confirmed that five of its citizens, including one dual national, were among those released. Rights activist Rocio San Miguel is thought to be included in this group. Her release marks the first publicly confirmed case from the new wave of detainee releases.
Gunfire was heard in Venezuela’s capital Caracas near the Miraflores Palace, while what appeared to be “lights from drones and anti-aircraft fire” could be seen in the night sky.
Neighbouring Latin American countries condemned the actions, as did Venezuela's long-term allies, Russia and China. China said it was "deeply shocked and strongly condemns" the use of force against a sovereign country and its president.
US President Donald Trump for months had threatened that he could soon order strikes on targets on Venezuelan land.
In an interview with Venezuelan state TV, Maduro said he was ready for dialogue with the US "wherever they want and whenever they want".