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Roadblocks, barricades as police seal off major roads ahead of June 25 memorial protests

Nairobi · David Abonyo ·
Roadblocks, barricades as police seal off major roads ahead of June 25 memorial protests
Situation along Waiyaki Way at 87 junction on Thursday morning. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Long queues of stranded commuters are reported in several areas including Githurai, Allsops, Bunyala Roundabout and sections of Thika Road as many people attempting to get into the city were either turned back or forced to seek alternative means of transport.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded on Thursday morning after police mounted extensive roadblocks and barricades on major roads leading into Nairobi's Central Business District ahead of planned June 25 memorial protests, bringing traffic movement along key routes to a near standstill.

Anti-riot police officers blocked access to the city through several entry points, stopping both public service vehicles and private motorists as security agencies stepped up operations around Parliament and other sensitive locations in anticipation of the demonstrations.

The restrictions affected major routes including Mombasa Road, Lang'ata Road, Athi River, Mlolongo and sections of Thika Road, with many travellers unable to proceed into the city centre.

Long queues of commuters were reported in areas such as Githurai, Allsops, Bunyala Roundabout and along parts of Thika Road as police either turned vehicles back or directed motorists to seek alternative routes.

At Mlolongo, officers manning roadblocks reportedly stopped and redirected both public transport operators and private vehicles heading towards Nairobi, further worsening delays during the morning rush hour.

Security was also visibly heightened around Parliament buildings, where barbed wire barricades had been erected and a heavy police presence deployed ahead of the planned protests.

The heightened security measures come as the country marks one year since the June 2024 anti-government demonstrations that left dozens of people dead and many others injured.

The memorial activities have been organised by Gen Z activists, civil society groups and opposition supporters who say the events are meant to honour those who lost their lives during last year's protests while renewing calls for justice and accountability.

Although the government has repeatedly stated that it supports the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, security agencies have remained on high alert amid growing online mobilisation and expectations of demonstrations in different parts of the country.

Police had earlier maintained that they had not received any formal notification regarding Thursday's activities despite widespread mobilisation on social media platforms.

"We have not received any official communication regarding the demonstrations. What we are seeing is information circulating on social media," Nairobi Regional Commander Issa Mohamoud said on Wednesday after a meeting with senior police commanders at the DCI Academy in Nairobi.

Mohamoud said authorities had only become aware of the planned events through online mobilisation and warned that police would take the necessary measures to maintain security.

While he did not declare the demonstrations illegal, he cautioned against criminal activities and urged participants to remain peaceful throughout the commemorations.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to keep children away from Nairobi's CBD, warning that police would firmly deal with anyone involved in criminal acts.

Tags

Nairobi CBD public safety Protests police operations road closures Commuter delays Parliament security

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