Murkomen’s ‘business as usual’ message collides with Nairobi CBD 'lockdown'

What had been declared a normal business day quickly turned into a frustrating morning for thousands of Nairobi commuters after police sealed off key roads leading into the CBD during June 25 commemoration events, leaving long queues of stranded passengers and disrupted transport across major highways.

The heavy security presence was witnessed at several entry points into the city, including Mombasa Road, Thika Road and Lang’ata Road, where officers mounted roadblocks and carried out checks that slowed down movement and, in some cases, stopped public service vehicles from proceeding into the city centre.

As a result, many commuters were forced to disembark outside the CBD and look for alternative means of transport, with thousands stranded in areas such as Ruiru, Githurai, Athi River and Mlolongo as access into Nairobi became increasingly restricted.

The developments came just a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen assured the country that June 25 would remain a normal working and school day, with businesses expected to operate without interruption.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Murkomen said the government recognised the right to peaceful assembly and that security agencies would ensure safety for demonstrators who had notified authorities of their plans while allowing others to continue with their daily activities.

"Thursday will be a normal business and school day. Our children are free to go to school, and people are free to go about their businesses. The Constitution guarantees the right to education and lawful means of earning a living," Murkomen stated.

Despite those assurances, Thursday morning told a different story, as the extensive security operation around the capital made it difficult for many workers, students and traders to access the city centre.

The situation also exposed mixed signals from security officials in the run-up to the commemoration events.

Earlier, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud had stated that demonstrations would not be allowed in the city, saying police had not received the required notification from organisers.

He also emphasized that June 25 was not a public holiday and warned against any form of disorder.

"June 25 is not a recognized holiday. We will not accept any lawlessness and disorder in the city."

Murkomen later clarified that a notification had been submitted by families of victims of last year's protests, separating it from another notice he said was linked to political actors.

He added that police would facilitate peaceful gatherings while taking action against anyone attempting to exploit the events for criminal activity.

Transport operators also bore the impact of the disruptions, with matatus either turned away or forced to terminate their journeys before reaching the CBD.

This affected thousands of passengers who rely on public transport to access workplaces, schools and business premises within the city centre.

The Matatu Owners Association had earlier assured the public that transport services would continue operating normally during the commemorations, urging operators to remain calm and adhere to safety guidelines.

Association Chairman Albert Karakacha said operators would maintain services across all routes while respecting constitutional rights and ensuring order.

However, the situation on the ground differed sharply from those assurances, as police restrictions made it difficult for vehicles to access central Nairobi.

The events left commuters questioning the gap between official statements and the reality experienced on the roads, as what was described as a normal working day turned into hours of delays, confusion and stranded travellers across the capital.