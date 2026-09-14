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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Who is Kithure Kindiki?
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Who is Kithure Kindiki?

Born in 1972 in Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki is a lawyer and former University of Nairobi lecturer who served as Tharaka Nithi Senator and Senate Majority Leader

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