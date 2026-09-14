Who is Kithure Kindiki?
Born in 1972 in Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki is a lawyer and former University of Nairobi lecturer who served as Tharaka Nithi Senator and Senate Majority Leader
Born in 1972 in Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki is a lawyer and former University of Nairobi lecturer who served as Tharaka Nithi Senator and Senate Majority Leader
Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at St. Stephen's Secondary School in Kagaari, Embu County on Friday, Murkomen appealed to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to publicly support Kindiki after recently referring to him as the "son of the mountain."
Interior CS, Murkomen also reassured Kenyans that businesses and schools would remain open despite planned demonstrations on Thursday, marking the anniversary of June 25, 2024, anti-government protests
The notice, issued under Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, designates specific areas within the three counties as high-risk zones requiring heightened security measures.