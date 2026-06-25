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Babu Owino promises legal aid for arrested Gen Z protesters

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Babu Owino promises legal aid for arrested Gen Z protesters
In Summary

The ODM MP assured those planning to join the demonstrations that legal help would be available if arrests are made.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has said he will provide legal support to Gen Z protesters who may be arrested during today’s nationwide demonstrations marking two years since the June 25, 2024 anti-government protests.

In a video statement released ahead of the commemorations, the legislator said he had already assembled a team of advocates to represent protesters who could be detained during the day’s events.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Babu Owino, Member of Parliament, Embakasi East Republic, and the incoming Governor, 2027 Nairobi County,” he said.

“This week, I know some, if not most of Gen Zs may be arrested by the rogue regime. I know, as usual, police officers will target our brothers and sisters for arrest.”

He assured those planning to join the demonstrations that legal help would be available if arrests are made.

“In case anybody is arrested, nobody should worry. I will be there for you,” he said.

“As Babu Owino, together with other advocates, we have put up a team of advocates, competent ones, who will ensure that you are free.”

The remarks came just hours before thousands of Kenyans were expected to join nationwide marches marking the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 protests, when demonstrators stormed Parliament while opposing the Finance Bill.

This year’s demonstrations, led largely by Gen Z activists and civil society groups, are aimed at remembering those who were killed, injured, or went missing during last year’s unrest, while also pushing for accountability.

The government has maintained that the planned protests are lawful and should proceed peacefully.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said police had received notification from organisers and were ready to maintain order while allowing demonstrations to proceed.

“Tomorrow is a normal working and school day. However, the police are in receipt of a notification by some citizens who would like to engage in public demonstrations,” Murkomen said.

“Police are therefore ready to provide security and guide the protesters tomorrow according to their request.”

The Law Society of Kenya and the Police Reforms Working Group also issued a seven-point advisory urging officers to facilitate peaceful protests, avoid excessive force, and protect journalists, medics, and human rights observers.

They further reminded police that the demonstrations are protected under Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions peacefully and unarmed.

Tags

Nairobi County Babu Owino Law Society of Kenya Embakasi East Gen Z Protests Interior Ministry Legal Aid police reforms Constitution Article 37

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