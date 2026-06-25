Principals push back against plan for common school uniforms

Secondary school principals have drawn a line against plans to introduce a common uniform for public schools, warning that the proposal could erase the unique identities that schools have built over decades while creating fresh challenges in discipline and student welfare.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) said school uniforms are an important part of a school's character and should not be replaced with a standard national design.

The association argued that each institution has its own history, culture and traditions, which are reflected in the uniforms worn by learners.

Speaking during a conference attended by Chief of Staff Felix Koskei, Kessha chairman Willie Kuria said schools should be allowed to maintain the features that make them distinct.

“We believe each school should retain its identity, culture and heritage as reflected in its uniform,” Kuria said.

According to the association, uniforms help learners develop a sense of belonging while strengthening the connection between schools, parents and former students. The principals said the existing system has helped build pride in institutions and should be preserved.

Although school heads support efforts aimed at lowering the cost of uniforms, they maintained that affordability should not be confused with standardisation. They argued that schools can address concerns about costs without abandoning designs that have become part of their identity.

The principals further noted that unique uniforms make it easier to identify students and enhance accountability within learning institutions. They warned that a common dress code could make it harder to determine where learners involved in misconduct come from.

Kessha also defended the role uniforms play in shaping school brands, saying the different designs seen across the country reflect the diversity of Kenya's education system.

Kuria said the average cost of uniforms is about Sh9,562 for boys and Sh10,182 for girls. He added that the public often focuses on the total amount without considering the different items that make up a complete uniform package.

These include shirts, skirts or trousers, sweaters, socks and games kits, all of which contribute to the final cost borne by parents.

School heads also questioned whether a single uniform could meet the needs of learners across regions with different weather conditions. They noted that students in colder areas require clothing that offers more warmth than those in places that experience higher temperatures throughout the year.

“Rather than a national dress code, we support efforts to make uniforms affordable while retaining identity,” the association said.

The discussion follows government proposals seeking to introduce standardised uniforms while allowing schools to distinguish themselves through badges.

President William Ruto previously raised concerns over the cost of uniforms during the transition of 1.1 million learners to Grade 10 and permitted students to continue using their Junior School uniforms.

The issue has sparked debate among education stakeholders, with school heads maintaining that the benefits of preserving school identity outweigh the arguments in favour of a uniform national design.

To ease the burden on parents, Kessha proposed a cost-sharing arrangement involving the government, families and suppliers. The association said such a framework could lower expenses while ensuring schools retain their established traditions.

The principals also stressed that learner comfort should remain a key consideration in any policy changes. They said what students wear can affect concentration, well-being and overall learning, adding that a standard uniform may not adequately serve children living in areas with extreme weather conditions.

As consultations continue, the government is expected to engage more stakeholders before reaching a final position on the matter.

Kessha insisted that any reforms should strike a balance between reducing costs and preserving the qualities that make schools unique. The association urged policymakers to embrace solutions that recognise the country's diversity rather than adopting a uniform approach for all institutions.