NPS denies Nalitex link to procurement of new uniform
The NPS said the new uniforms are being manufactured by Bedi Investments Limited, which was awarded the contract after a procurement process involving four Kenyan textile manufacturers.
The NPS said the new uniforms are being manufactured by Bedi Investments Limited, which was awarded the contract after a procurement process involving four Kenyan textile manufacturers.
The redesigned Kenya Police Service uniform brings back the two-colour combination that was replaced by the mainly deep-blue outfit introduced in 2018.
The new outfit replaces the navy-blue uniform currently worn by the officers and comes with sky-blue shirts, dark-blue trousers and berets. Female officers will also have dresses under the new uniform design introduced by the National Police Service (NPS).
President William Ruto is expected to officially unveil and commission the uniform on Friday during the Kenya Police Service pass-out parade at the Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County.
The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) said school uniforms are an important part of a school's character and should not be replaced with a standard national design.