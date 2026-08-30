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Radio Generation Kenya

Uniforms

Sky-blue returns as Ruto unveils new police uniform
News

Sky-blue returns as Ruto unveils new police uniform

The new outfit replaces the navy-blue uniform currently worn by the officers and comes with sky-blue shirts, dark-blue trousers and berets. Female officers will also have dresses under the new uniform design introduced by the National Police Service (NPS).

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