Mathare activist links June 25, 2026 protests to unfinished demands of Gen Z movement

The planned June 25 demonstrations are a continuation of the demands that fueled last year's Gen Z protests, with many young Kenyans still seeking justice over police brutality, alleged abductions, impunity and governance failures, Mathare Social Justice Centre co-founder Wanjira Wanjiru has said.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Thursday, Wanjiru said the issues that pushed thousands of young people onto the streets in 2024 remain unresolved, explaining why many are once again mobilising across the country.

She argued that frustration among young people has persisted because of what they see as a lack of accountability from leaders and institutions.

Wanjiru also linked recent reports of abductions to broader concerns about policing and governance, claiming that such incidents have long been experienced in informal settlements including Mathare.

Referring to two young men who were recently abducted and later released, she suggested that one may have been targeted because of his role in mobilising youth ahead of the demonstrations.

“I think my guess would be he was probably taken to derail Gen Z mobilization for today, because he is a mobilizer. His normal would only be a political normal because he's a very good kid. He's my childhood friend. I've grown up with him,” Wanjiru highlighted.

According to her, allegations of abductions and extrajudicial actions are not new in communities such as Mathare, Kibera, Dandora and Kayole.

“When the nation was getting shocked about abductions and killings on a national scale, this was the norm in Mathare. This is why we started the Mathare Social Justice Centre, to challenge the normalization of the violation of our constitution,” she stated.

Wanjiru said the Gen Z protests brought national attention to experiences that residents of informal settlements had been raising for years.

“When the Gen Z protest came, it shone a light on the actual face of Kenyan politics. This was the face of police. We already knew. We already know,” she said.

Her remarks come as Kenya marks the anniversary of the June 25, 2024 demonstrations that began as opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, which proposed new taxes at a time of rising living costs, unemployment and growing public dissatisfaction over governance and corruption.

The movement later expanded into wider calls for accountability, transparency and economic justice, eventually culminating in the storming of Parliament on June 25, 2024.

Organisers of the 2026 demonstrations say the events are intended to honour those who died during the protests while renewing calls for justice and accountability over issues that remain unresolved.

They have also pointed to concerns over alleged police brutality, abductions and governance challenges that continue to resonate with many young people.

Wanjiru maintained that addressing the concerns raised by protesters requires more than reforms within the police service, arguing that the problem is rooted in wider systems of governance and leadership.

“We just need to overhaul the police system and start all over again. We need to recruit patriots in the police force, people who can actually protect human life, people we can trust to guard the Constitution of Kenya 2010.”

She further urged Kenyans to actively hold elected leaders accountable, saying citizens retain authority even after electing representatives.

“All sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya. We donate some of our power to our representatives, but not to say we have surrendered all our sovereignty. We are still the people they should come to and consult with about what our priorities are as a people.”

Reflecting on the demonstrations held in June 2024, Wanjiru described them as historic moments that united young people across the country.

“June 18, June 20 and June 25, 2024, all felt magnetic. They were absolutely historic. It was like a carnival. We were peaceful, and that is the picture of Kenya. That is who young Gen Zs are. We are peaceful. We love our country. We hate impunity. We hate injustice.”

She said the deaths of protesters during the demonstrations continue to weigh heavily on young Kenyans and remain a key reason many are returning to the streets.

“It really hurts us that they were peaceful, being patriotic, and they didn't make it back home. They were shot dead. It hurts us so bad.”

Wanjiru concluded that the demonstrations taking place in 2026 show that a new generation remains determined to push for accountability, justice and a stronger voice in shaping how the country is governed.