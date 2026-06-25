Mathare activist links June 25, 2026 protests to unfinished demands of Gen Z movement
Wanjiru urged citizens to hold elected leaders accountable, saying governance failures extend beyond the national government to county administrations
Wanjiru urged citizens to hold elected leaders accountable, saying governance failures extend beyond the national government to county administrations
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama says remarks by Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on coordinated regional action raise constitutional and rule-of-law concerns, arguing peaceful civic expression must remain protected in Kenya and the region.
“I’m very excited, this is my first time as a radio host,” Hanifa said.
Drawing from his own experience, Etale spoke about the deep physical and emotional pain he endured during past anti government protests. He linked his health struggles to repeated exposure to tear gas during demonstrations, saying the impact stayed with him long after the protests ended.
Addressing the gathering, Advocate Esther Barbara Wamboi Karanja said her decision last year to confront a “notorious serial sexual” offender had sparked a wider movement.