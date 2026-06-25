Armistice Security warns against CBD travel as roadblocks tighten ahead of June 25 commemoration

A heavy security lockdown across Nairobi has brought movement into the Central Business District to a near standstill, after police mounted widespread roadblocks and screening points ahead of the June 25 Gen Z protest commemoration, leaving thousands of commuters stuck at the city’s outskirts.

Armistice Security Consult International issued a situation alert on Thursday morning warning that access into the capital had been heavily restricted following coordinated police deployments at major entry routes.

The firm placed the situation at an “Elevated (Level 2)” risk level, citing “major access restrictions and traffic paralysis” across Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

According to the alert, "Police have established heavy roadblocks and barricades at multiple key entry points into Nairobi CBD to control movement ahead of June 25, 2026, Gen Z protests commemoration. Matatus and public transport vehicles are being systematically blocked, causing widespread commuter stranding and severe traffic disruptions across greater Nairobi."

The advisory noted that private motorists were also being subjected to screening and controlled access, as security teams tightened entry into areas considered sensitive ahead of the commemorative activities.

Key transport corridors into the city were among the worst affected, with restrictions reported on both inbound and outbound traffic.

The report indicated that Lang’ata Road had been fully sealed off for public transport, preventing matatus from reaching the CBD. Along Mombasa Road, especially between General Motors and the Eastern Bypass, movement was heavily restricted, with vehicles stopped at Athi River and Mlolongo entry points.

On Thika Road and the Superhighway, police had mounted roadblocks at Ruiru, Githurai, and Allsops, where matatus were turned away while private vehicles faced checks before being allowed forward.

Other affected routes included approaches from Athi River, Mlolongo, and surrounding southern corridors, with similar restrictions extending to roads connecting Uhuru Highway and State House Road, areas previously flagged as restricted zones during sensitive security operations.

The advisory reported growing commuter disruption, with large numbers of passengers stranded at outer termini.

It stated, "Thousands of commuters stranded at outer termini (Githurai, Ruiru, Mlolongo). Unusually low vehicular and pedestrian traffic observed on major arteries. Anti-riot police and screening teams deployed at barricades."

The firm warned that the situation remained unstable and could shift quickly depending on how memorial gatherings tied to June 25 unfold across the city.

"Situation remains fluid as memorial and goons (infiltration) activities are expected to intensify during the day," the alert stated.

It further warned that the disruptions could persist throughout the day, affecting transport services, business operations, and supply chains across Nairobi and neighbouring towns.

Concerns were also raised over possible confrontations if crowds attempt to force entry into restricted areas, as well as the risk of infiltration by criminal groups during the gatherings.

The advisory concluded that the restrictions could have wider economic effects across the capital, urging organisations to consider remote work, adjust reporting times, reroute logistics, and strengthen security arrangements as police maintain movement controls.