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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

police reforms

Murkomen challenges new police officers to uphold integrity and discipline
News

Murkomen challenges new police officers to uphold integrity and discipline

The CS made the remarks during the 59th Administration Police Recruits Passing-Out Parade at the National Police College, Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi on Friday, where he explained that the officers had completed nine months of training and were entering a service whose effectiveness depended on discipline, integrity and public trust

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Murkomen warns police on performance as new medical cover rolls out
News

Murkomen warns police on performance as new medical cover rolls out

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Usalama Cover, which formally onboards officers from the National Police Service and the Kenya Prison Service onto the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund under the Social Health Authority, Murkomen said the government has significantly improved officers’ welfare and now expects professionalism in return.

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