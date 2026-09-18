National Police Service Commission takes IG Kanja fight over police hiring to Court of Appeal
A three-judge Court of Appeal bench will deliver its decision on October 16 after hearing arguments from both sides.
A three-judge Court of Appeal bench will deliver its decision on October 16 after hearing arguments from both sides.
The CS made the remarks during the 59th Administration Police Recruits Passing-Out Parade at the National Police College, Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi on Friday, where he explained that the officers had completed nine months of training and were entering a service whose effectiveness depended on discipline, integrity and public trust
The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said training remains at the centre of police reforms and is key to building a disciplined and professional service capable of responding to the country’s changing security needs.
President William Ruto is expected to officially unveil and commission the uniform on Friday during the Kenya Police Service pass-out parade at the Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County.
In a letter dated August 20, Gachagua described the Homa Bay incident as “a shame of the highest magnitude in post-independence Kenya” and said Kanja should have resigned over the security breakdown.
David Maraga says the police reforms taskforce report was submitted to President William Ruto but has not been fully released, and gives him seven days to publish it—warning he may release it himself if the deadline passes.
The Inspector General said the officers have a direct responsibility for the safety and welfare of people held in police cells and must account for what happens to detainees under their watch.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Gikonyo argued that the alleged deployment of masked officers, unmarked vehicles and criminal gangs during political activities reflects deep-rooted failures in policing, accountability and governance rather than isolated incidents.
The judge said the continued failure to gazette regulations on public order management and the use of force meant the three were operating in defiance of the court's orders, despite earlier directions aimed at protecting the constitutional right to picket.
The ODM MP assured those planning to join the demonstrations that legal help would be available if arrests are made.
He called for reforms in police training and management of demonstrations to ensure professionalism, restraint, accountability, and respect for constitutional rights
Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Usalama Cover, which formally onboards officers from the National Police Service and the Kenya Prison Service onto the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund under the Social Health Authority, Murkomen said the government has significantly improved officers’ welfare and now expects professionalism in return.
Murkomen emphasized that proper and regular training is key to reducing incidents of police brutality during public gatherings.