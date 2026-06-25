England's Spence criticised for snubbing Partey handshake

England player Djed Spence did not shake hands with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey before their goalless World Cup match on Tuesday in Boston, despite Partey appearing to offer his hand.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show the England full-back snubbing Ghana’s assistant captain, who had earlier been denied a visa to enter Canada for Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto, a match the Black Stars won 1-0.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, now working as a pundit for the tournament, criticised Spence’s behaviour on Tuesday, describing it as disrespectful.

“The pre-match handshake is a sign of respect between professionals. Whatever disagreements or feelings may exist, that’s not the place for them. You shake hands, you play the game, and then you let your football do the talking,” said Keane.

“I don’t know the full story, and there may be reasons we’re unaware of, but from the outside looking in, it wasn’t a good look. Football needs rivalry, but it also needs respect,” he added.

There were earlier rumours that the Football Association (FA) had advised England players against shaking hands with Partey. However, reports now indicate that the FA did not discuss the pre-match handshake with players before the game, meaning Spence’s gesture was viewed by some as unnecessary and disrespectful.

During the match, Partey was booed by sections of England fans as he made his first appearance of the tournament.

The 33-year-old Partey has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations made by four different women between 2020 and 2022. He is scheduled to stand trial next year. Reports indicate he was denied entry into Canada after allegedly telling officials he had never been arrested or charged with a crime, causing him to miss Ghana’s opening game against Panama in Toronto.

The former Arsenal midfielder, now with Villarreal, remains the subject of intense public discussion as the courts in England are yet to determine whether he is guilty or innocent of the alleged offences. However, little attention has been given to Spence’s conduct, which some critics say went against the spirit of fair play promoted by FIFA during international tournaments such as the World Cup.