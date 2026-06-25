IEBC resumes enhanced voter registration in five electoral areas

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of continuous voter registration and the commencement of an enhanced voter registration exercise in five electoral areas across the country.

According to a special Kenya Gazette notice published on June 24, 2026, the exercise will run from June 25 to July 25, 2026, following the conclusion of by-elections and the determination of election petitions in several electoral areas.

The commission said the enhanced continuous voter registration (ECVR) exercise will be conducted in Mbeere North Constituency, Malava Constituency, Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Porro Ward in Samburu West Constituency, and Endo Ward in Marakwet East Constituency.

In the notice signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, the commission said the exercise is being undertaken pursuant to Articles 83 and 88 of the Constitution, the Elections Act, and the Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2012.

“There will be enhanced continuous voter registration of voters from Thursday, 25th June, 2026 to Saturday, 25th July, 2026 in the specified electoral areas,” the notice states.

The exercise will be conducted at county assembly ward level, constituency offices, Huduma Centres, institutions of higher learning located within the identified electoral areas, and at the commission's Customer Experience Centre located on the ground floor of Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

The commission said eligible Kenyan citizens who have attained the age of 18 years and possess a valid national identity card or Kenyan passport will be allowed to register as voters during the exercise.

In addition to new registrations, the exercise will enable voters to transfer their registration to different electoral areas, update or correct their voter registration particulars, and verify their registration status.

“Eligible Kenyan citizens who have attained the age of eighteen years and have a valid national identity card or a valid Kenyan passport may register as voters, transfer their voter registration, update or correct their registration particulars, and verify their voter registration status,” the commission said.

The IEBC further announced that registration services under the ECVR programme will be available daily from Monday to Sunday throughout the registration period.

The commission advised voters wishing to transfer their registration to present themselves at IEBC constituency offices within their preferred electoral areas.

Those seeking to update or correct their registration details will be required to visit the constituency offices where they are currently registered.

Following the conclusion of the month-long exercise, continuous voter registration and regular revision of the register of voters will continue at constituency offices across the country from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 5 pm, excluding public holidays.

The commission also clarified that voter registration services at Huduma Centres will continue beyond the enhanced registration period and will only be suspended through formal notice.

However, IEBC noted that continuous voter registration and revision of the voters' register will not be undertaken in Ol Kalou Constituency during the period of the ongoing by-election.