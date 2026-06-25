355 arrested during June 25 demonstrations – CS Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said security agencies arrested at least 355 people during the June 25 demonstrations across the country, following what he described as intelligence reports indicating that criminal elements were being transported to Nairobi to disrupt peace and target businesses.

In a statement issued after the protests, Murkomen said most towns across the country remained calm and economic activities continued uninterrupted despite heightened security measures and fears of unrest.

“It was largely business as usual in all towns across the country,” Murkomen said.

According to the Interior CS, security agencies acted on what he termed credible intelligence suggesting that groups of individuals were being ferried from different parts of the country to Nairobi with the intention of causing chaos during the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024, Gen Z-led protests.

“Acting on credible intelligence that goons were being ferried from other parts of the country to cause breach of peace in Nairobi, our security agencies took measures to protect businesses in the city and avert chaos,” he said.

As part of the operation, police mounted security screening checkpoints on major roads leading into Nairobi, a move that caused traffic disruptions and delays for commuters throughout the morning.

“Security screening was therefore mounted on major roads into the city this morning to keep the would-be trouble makers at bay,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the security measures but defended the operation, saying it contributed to maintaining order in the capital and other parts of the country.

“As a result, relative calm prevailed in the city and its environs. We regret the inconvenience occasioned by these measures, and at the same time, appreciate their effectiveness in securing the city and other parts of the country,” he said.

While describing the overall situation as peaceful, Murkomen said a number of individuals allegedly engaged in criminal activities under the guise of participating in demonstrations.

“While the situation was relatively calm across the country, a few criminal elements attempted to commit diverse crimes in guise of staging peaceful demonstrations,” he said.

The Interior CS disclosed that a total of 355 arrests had been recorded, although he noted that the figure could rise as investigations continue.

“Consequently, a total of 355 arrests were made in connection with the demonstrations, and this is a developing case. It could be more than the 355,” he said.

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of arrests at 161, followed by Kajiado with 123 and Kiambu with 36. Other arrests were reported in Murang’a (12), Bungoma (9), Meru (6), Laikipia (5) and Machakos (3).

Murkomen said no arrests were reported in the North Eastern, Nyanza and Coast regions.

Those arrested are expected to face various charges, including robbery, vandalism, obstruction of roads and attempted theft.

“They will be brought to court to face various charges of robbery, vandalism, road obstruction, and attempted stealing,” he said.

The demonstrations were held to mark the second anniversary of the anti-Finance Bill protests of June 25, 2024, which sparked a nationwide youth-led movement demanding greater accountability and governance reforms.

Security agencies maintained a heavy presence in several towns throughout the day as authorities monitored the situation.