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355 arrested during June 25 demonstrations – CS Murkomen
Those arrested are expected to face various charges, including robbery, vandalism, obstruction of roads and attempted theft.
Those arrested are expected to face various charges, including robbery, vandalism, obstruction of roads and attempted theft.
The commission said it is concerned that the language used in describing young protesters risks shifting the focus from constitutional rights to ideas of punishment and control, which could narrow democratic space in Kenya and neighbouring countries.