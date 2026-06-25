KHRC accuses police of defying court order over Nairobi CBD road closures

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has accused police of disregarding a High Court order by blocking major roads leading into Nairobi's Central Business District during the June 25 commemorations, saying the restrictions violate constitutional rights and place an unfair burden on millions of Kenyans.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the rights organisation called for the immediate removal of barricades mounted on key access routes into the capital as Kenyans marked the anniversary of the anti-government protests.

KHRC said the road closures were in direct violation of a court ruling obtained last year following a petition filed by Katiba Institute.

"Last year, after a petition by Katiba Institute, the High Court barred police from obstructing public roads without providing a timely advance notice to allow the public to seek alternative routes," the organisation said.

According to the commission, police failed to comply with that directive and instead erected barriers along major roads leading into the city centre.

"Police today defied the court order, erecting barriers along major public roads leading into Nairobi's central business district," the statement said.

KHRC argued that the restrictions were affecting more than just transport and movement, saying they were limiting access to several rights protected under the Constitution.

"The roadblocks impede freedom of movement and curtail a range of constitutional rights, including access to healthcare, emergency services, peaceful assembly, economic activity, and public services," KHRC said.

The commission further termed the closures unlawful and disproportionate.

"The sweeping closures place an unlawful and disproportionate burden on millions of Kenyans."

KHRC urged authorities to reopen the affected roads and allow commemorative activities to proceed without interference.

"Authorities must dismantle the roadblocks and restore unimpeded passage for all," the statement said, adding: "Police, open the roads now and let people commemorate the lives lost through your violence."

The statement came as police intensified security measures across Nairobi ahead of the June 25 memorial activities. Access to several roads, including Parliament Road, Harambee Avenue and parts of the CBD, was restricted using barricades and razor wire, while security was reinforced around key government installations, including Parliament.

The road closures also drew criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the government of using a heavy security presence to suppress memorial activities linked to the anniversary.

They maintained that their planned activities were peaceful and protected under the Constitution, arguing that the barricades were intended to restrict movement and reduce public participation in the commemorations.